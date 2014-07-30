Electric Wizard set Time To Die

Electric Wizard will release eighth studio album Time To Die in September – and they've launched a taster in the form of an 11-minute video for lead track I Am Nothing.

The doom outfit’s follow-up to 2010’s Black Masses is described as “uncompromisingly heavy” and “genuinely twisted.”

Frontman Jus Oborn says their new material is inspired by the early-80s era when the underground dark metal movement began. “It was heavy shit for real,” he recalls. “There was no way you were ever going to get a decent job. So I became a Satanist – I dug up a grave, I got into tape-trading, I had a one-man band called Regurgitated Guts, and there were loads of documentaries on TV warning us not to listen to the devil’s music.”

Time To Die is available for pre-order ahead of its launch via Spinefarm on September 29. The band have begun listing a run of live dates, with more to be confirmed:

Aug 16: London Excel Centre

Sep 12: Reverence festival, Portugal

Oct 10: Desertfest, Belgium