Electric Wizard drop SadioWitch stream

New single taken from upcoming album Time To Die

Electric Wizard have made their new single available to stream.

SadioWitch will be released in digital formats and on 7-inch vinyl “soon”, the band say in a Facebook post.

It is the second track made available from the English band’s upcoming eighth album Time To Die, due out on September 29. An 11-minute video for lead track I Am Nothing was unveiled last month.

The doom outfit’s follow-up to 2010’s Black Masses is described as “uncompromisingly heavy” and “genuinely twisted”.

Time To Die is available for pre-order and the band have confirmed two live dates so far, with more to follow.

Sep 12: Reverence festival, Portugal

Oct 10: Desertfest, Belgium