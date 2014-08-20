Electric Wizard drop SadioWitch stream

Electric Wizard have made their new single available to stream.

SadioWitch will be released in digital formats and on 7-inch vinyl “soon”, the band say in a Facebook post.

It is the second track made available from the English band’s upcoming eighth album Time To Die, due out on September 29. An 11-minute video for lead track I Am Nothing was unveiled last month.

The doom outfit’s follow-up to 2010’s Black Masses is described as “uncompromisingly heavy” and “genuinely twisted”.

Time To Die is available for pre-order and the band have confirmed two live dates so far, with more to follow.

Sep 12: Reverence festival, Portugal

Oct 10: Desertfest, Belgium