Elder's Nick DiSalvo announces debut solo album

Elder frontman Nick DiSalvo has announced he will releasee his debut solo album Hirschbrunnen, through Stickmen Records in May.

“I’m an almost obsessive songwriter, working on music every day and amassing a huge collection of song fragments and ideas that often don’t get the attention I’d like because of the time I spend with my main band," says DiSalvo. "Thanks to this pandemic, I’ve had plenty of time to pick up some of the songs I’ve written over the past years and finally make an album that I’ve been telling myself forever I’d do.

"From my earliest moments as a musician, I have been obsessed with home recordings, begging my parents for a Tascam 4-track cassette recorder for Christmas when I was 12 and making my own albums. delving is a continuation of this creative spirit: experimenting all on my own, forgetting bands, fans and expectations and making whatever music I want to."

Hirscchbrunnen is described as "a collection of songs that display a wide range of influences from psychedelic rock, early electronic music, 70’s prog as well as jazz and even ambient sounds". The album was recorded, mixed and mastered by Richard Behrens and Emanuele Baratto at Big Snuff Studio.