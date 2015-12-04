Trending

Clapton features in 8-disc vinyl set

The Studio Album Collection to be released in February

Eric Clapton is the subject of an eight-disc vinyl box set to be launched next year.

The Studio Album Collection 1971-1980 contains all the titles he released via Polydor/RSO. His self-titled label debut and Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs, released as Derek And The Dominos, have both been remastered for the set.

Each title is a replica of its original version, pressed on 180g vinyl. The box is released on February 5 via UMC.

Contents

Eric Clapton
Layla And Other Songs (Derek And The Dominos)
461 Ocean Boulevard
There’s One In Every Crowd
No Reason To Cry
Slowhand
Backless
Another Ticket

