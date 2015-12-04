Clapton features in 8-disc vinyl set

Eric Clapton is the subject of an eight-disc vinyl box set to be launched next year.

The Studio Album Collection 1971-1980 contains all the titles he released via Polydor/RSO. His self-titled label debut and Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs, released as Derek And The Dominos, have both been remastered for the set.

Each title is a replica of its original version, pressed on 180g vinyl. The box is released on February 5 via UMC.

Contents

Eric Clapton

Layla And Other Songs (Derek And The Dominos)

461 Ocean Boulevard

There’s One In Every Crowd

No Reason To Cry

Slowhand

Backless

Another Ticket

Clapton birthday gig gets DVD date