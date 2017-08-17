EDM-metallers Were I Blind release cover of Depeche Mode's Enjoy The Silence

Self-proclaimed EDM-metallers Were I Blind covered Depeche Mode’s smash hit Enjoy The Silence for Metal Hammer’s recent Hammer Goes ‘90s covers CD, and now they’re premiering the video exclusively with Hammer.

The song originally appeared on Depeche Mode’s 1990 Violator album, and went on to reach #6 in the UK singles chart.

Speaking to Hammer about the choice of cover, vocalist Ozzy Preciado says that the song touches his soul, but can’t pick out particular reason why.

“Maybe it’s got to do with childhood memories of my parents’ divorce and the sadness and insecurity that came with it, but playing and singing along to Depeche Mode albums back to back was a good therapy and a happy escape for me.

“On the other hand I must admit it was quite a ballsy move, it is definitely not a song that hasn’t already been covered by at least a hundred other artists,” he jokes.

“Depeche Mode doesn’t just have a sound that’s unique, exquisite, innovative and way ahead of their time, they write good songs, the kind that usually turn into gold. Covering this song – from learning each chord to giving it our own twist, however ‘twisted’ the result – has been a true pleasure.”

Were I Blind’s cover of Enjoy The Silence is included on the free CD in Metal Hammer issue 299, which is available in stores and to order online now. Also included on the CD are Stone Sour’s cover of Bombtrack, Enslaved’s cover of Jizzlobber, Hatebreed’s cover of Refuse/Resist and Halestorm’s cover of Fell On Black Days.

