Eddie Jobson Announces Fallen Angels Tour

Prog multi-instrumentalist Eddie Jobson has announced a short tour under the banner Fallen Angels to commemorate the work of the late Keith Emerson and John Wetton.

On ‘The Fallen Angels Tour’, Jobson will be joined by Keith Emerson Band guitarist Marc Bonilla, on what is being billed as: “an intimate evening of storytelling and songs paying tribute to the lives of their longtime friends and collaborators John Wetton and Keith Emerson. Former Roxy Music keyboardist and UK co-founder Jobson and Keith Emerson Band vocalist and guitarist Bonilla perform a collection of classic progressive rock songs by UK, King Crimson and ELP.”

The evenings will be semi-acoustic and all shows bar the Trading Boundaries event will feature VIP meet and greets prior to the show. The pair will play:

London Under The Bridge - April 22

Sussex Trading Boundaries - 23 [no Meet & Greet]

Holland Boerderij - 26

New York BB Kings - May 4

Philadelphia World Cafe Live - 7