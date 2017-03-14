Earache Records launch on-demand vinyl service

UK label Earache Records have launched a vinyl on-demand service where fans can order an old album and have it reprinted.
Records by artists including Napalm Death, Akercocke, Bolt Thrower, Godflesh and Morbid Angel are currently available, with Earache reporting that they decided to launch the service to offer older albums at an affordable price rather than see fans charged extortionate amounts on the pre-owned market.
Earache Records say “Here’s your chance to bring a classic vinyl album back to life and on to your turntable.
“Many of our back catalogue titles have been out of print for years – in some cases three decades – but if you pre-order now you can bring it back.
“When approximately 500 orders have been take for a title, we will print it and deliver to you door.”
They add: “You will not be charged anything until that target is met and you will be kept informed of progress all the way.”
Find a full list of albums and artists below – and visit Earache Records’ online store to register a vote.
Earache Records vinyl on-demand albums and artists
Akercocke - Antichrist
Anal Cunt - I Like It When You Die
Anata - The Conductor’s Departure
Bolt Thrower - Cenotaph/Spearhead
Brutal Truth - Extreme Conditions Demand Extreme Responses
Cadaver - In Pains
Cathedral - Endtyme
Cathedral - Forest Of Equilibrium
Filthy Christians - Mean
Fudge Tunnel - Hate Songs In E Minor
Godflesh - Us And Them
Hate Eternal - Conquering The Throne
Morbid Angel - Formulas Fatal To The Flesh
Morbid Angel - Heretic
Municipal Waste - The Art Of Partying
Napalm Death - Fear, Emptiness, Despair
Napalm Death - Words From The Exit Wound
Nocturnus - The Key
Oceano - Ascendants
OLD - Old Lady Drivers
Scorn - Evanescence
The Haunted - The Haunted Made Me Do It
Unseen Terror - Human Error
Vader - The Ultimate Incantation
Woods of Ypres - Woods 4: The Green Album