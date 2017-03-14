Earache Records launch on-demand vinyl service

UK label Earache Records have launched a vinyl on-demand service where fans can order an old album and have it reprinted.

Records by artists including Napalm Death, Akercocke, Bolt Thrower, Godflesh and Morbid Angel are currently available, with Earache reporting that they decided to launch the service to offer older albums at an affordable price rather than see fans charged extortionate amounts on the pre-owned market.

Earache Records say “Here’s your chance to bring a classic vinyl album back to life and on to your turntable.

“Many of our back catalogue titles have been out of print for years – in some cases three decades – but if you pre-order now you can bring it back.

“When approximately 500 orders have been take for a title, we will print it and deliver to you door.”

They add: “You will not be charged anything until that target is met and you will be kept informed of progress all the way.”

Find a full list of albums and artists below – and visit Earache Records’ online store to register a vote.

Earache Records vinyl on-demand albums and artists

Akercocke - Antichrist

Anal Cunt - I Like It When You Die

Anata - The Conductor’s Departure

Bolt Thrower - Cenotaph/Spearhead

Brutal Truth - Extreme Conditions Demand Extreme Responses

Cadaver - In Pains

Cathedral - Endtyme

Cathedral - Forest Of Equilibrium

Filthy Christians - Mean

Fudge Tunnel - Hate Songs In E Minor

Godflesh - Us And Them

Hate Eternal - Conquering The Throne

Morbid Angel - Formulas Fatal To The Flesh

Morbid Angel - Heretic

Municipal Waste - The Art Of Partying

Napalm Death - Fear, Emptiness, Despair

Napalm Death - Words From The Exit Wound

Nocturnus - The Key

Oceano - Ascendants

OLD - Old Lady Drivers

Scorn - Evanescence

The Haunted - The Haunted Made Me Do It

Unseen Terror - Human Error

Vader - The Ultimate Incantation

Woods of Ypres - Woods 4: The Green Album

Why We Love Earache Records