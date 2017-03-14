Suicide Silence respond to slow album sales figures

Suicide Silence have responded to the slow sales figures for their new self-titled album.

Their fifth album launched earlier this month, with first week numbers showing it was 69% down compared to 2014’s You Can’t Stop Me.

But frontman Eddie Hermida has once again moved to dismiss the negativity surrounding the album, saying he was “born to create” the record.

He tells Metal Frenzy (via Metal Injection): “This is the record that we were born to make as a band. Everything that has ever led up to this very moment.

“I was born to create that record. I was born to sound exactly like I sound on that record. I was born to take all the flak. I was born to understand and grow from what happened on this record.”

He adds: “This record was 100% the culmination of how hiding and making yourself that little fly on the wall, as opposed to standing firm and being who you’re supposed to be, it can kill you inside.

“It can make you feel like you’re not worth anything. Even if you sell 16,000 records and you end up with No.13 on the Top 200 Billboard list, you can still feel empty inside if you’re not following your heart 100%.

“If people don’t like it then I succeeded even more because I’m learning from my mistakes – even though it’s not a mistake. It was meant to be the way it is.”

Some fans have voiced their displeasure at the band’s new musical direction which includes the introduction of clean vocals.

Suicide Silence are about to embark on the next leg of their tour in support of the album, with dates in Russia, the UK, Europe and the US planned over the coming months.

Mar 14: St Petersburg Aurora Concert Hall, Russia

Mar 15: Moscow Yota Space, Russia

Mar 19: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Mar 20: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Mar 21: Glasgow Garage, UK

Mar 22: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Mar 23: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Mar 24: London Koko, UK

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France

Jul 14: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Suicide Silence - Suicide Silence album review