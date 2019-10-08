Eagles announce the 2020 Hotel California tour

Eagles have announced that they’ll head out on the Hotel California tour across the US in 2020.

The band have lined up dates in six cities between February and April, with Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill performing two nights in each city.

Eagles say in a statement: “Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill are bringing their recent, highly acclaimed Hotel California performances on tour in 2020 with concerts in Atlanta, New York, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

“Each night’s concert will feature a Hotel California set, with an accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of the band’s greatest hits.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from October 18 at 10am local time.

American Express Card Members can buy tickets before the general sale gets under way on October 14 at 10am local time, while a limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available.

Eagles: Hotel California 2020 tour

Feb 07: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Feb 08: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Feb 15: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Feb 29: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Mar 01: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Mar 06: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Mar 07: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Apr 11: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Apr 12: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Apr 17: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Apr 18: Los Angeles The Forum, CA