Eagles announce 2019 UK and European tour

Eagles have announced a UK and European tour for 2019.

The band are currently on the road across the US, but will head across the Atlantic for further shows throughout May and June next year.

The run will get under way in Antwerp on May 26 and then visit Cologne, Munich, Amsterdam, Zurich, Stockholm and Copenhagen before hitting the UK for six shows in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds and Glasgow. The tour will conclude with a performance in Dublin on July 6.

Sheryl Crow will support on the London date.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B Schmit and Vince Gill will be joined by Deacon Frey – the son of late Eagles guitarist and vocalist Glenn Frey, who died in January 2016.

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on October 5. Find a full list of dates below.

Earlier this week, the band announced the career-spanning Legacy box set, which will be released on November 2 via Rhino Records.

Eagles UK and European 2019 tour

May 26: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

May 28: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

May 30: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Jun 03: Amstersam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 05: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 08: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

Jun 10: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jun 23: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jun 26: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 28: Birmingham Arena, UK

Jun 30: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

Jul 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jul 04: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jul 06: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland