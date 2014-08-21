Dylan 'lost lyrics' track gets star treatment

A lyric video for the first song to be taken from the upcoming Bob Dylan album Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes has been released.

A host of stars including Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons, Elvis Costello and My Morning Jacket’s Jim James all appear on the track Nothing To It.

The song is taken from Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes – an album due for release in November featuring tracks written around ‘lost’ lyrics penned by Dylan during the 1967 Basement Tapes recording sessions.

Dylan never used the lyrics and a string of artists have come together to write two dozen songs for the words, which Dylan made available to them.

Actor Johnny Depp plays guitar on one of the album’s tracks. The album will be released alongside a documentary called Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued.