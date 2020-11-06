Dyble Longdon stream brand new non-album track Crossbones

Dyble Longdon, the collaboration between Big Big Train singer David Longdon and the late former Fairport Convention/Trader Horne singer Judy Dyble, have streamed a brand new song, Crossbones.

Crossbones does not appear on their new album, Between A Breath And A Breath, but is one of two additional tracks to be digitally released as free downloads via Bandcamp and streaming services. You can listen to Crossbones below, while The Daguerreotype will be available from 11th December 2020. Listeners will be invited to make a donation for these tracks to Judy’s favoured charity, the Barley Greyhound Sanctuary.

"Judy and I set out to make a vinyl length album," explains Longdon. "Happily we ended up with more material than we needed. “The seven songs that we ultimately selected for the album were all intensely personal lyrics for Judy. By contrast Crossbones and The Daguerreotype are outliers thematically. Judy and I were equally proud of them in their own right and agreed before her death that they needed to be heard, hence the digital releases today and in December.”

"I had discussion with my good friend, Jackie Morris, a writer of enchanting words and an illustrative artist of exquisite paintings, about where magic happens. She gave me the title and the rest of the song came from wherever words hang about and wait to find their new home...’Between a breath and a breath is where the magic lies'. These are the words of the late Judy Dyble, talking about the albums title track."

Between A Breath And A Breath recently entered the UK Folk Chart at No. 4. Big Big Train will release their new live set Empire on November 27.