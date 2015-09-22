Dweezil Zappa to play in London

Dweezil Zappa will perform a one-off show in London in October, he’s confirmed.

It follows completion of Via Zammata, his first album in 10 years, which was funded via a pledge campaign that’s still running.

Zappa recently explained: “Creative projects and deadlines don’t always harmonise with consonance, so I apologise for any delays. I have worked very hard on this record and I’m very excited to share it with all of you.”

He’s currently touring in North America as part of the Zappa Plays Zappa show, which includes a UK stop on its European leg.

Tickets for his appearance at London’s Bush Hall on October 17 are on sale now.