Frank Zappa reissue series continues in May

The next round of Frank Zappa reissues is to continue next month.

Originally launched to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Lumpy Gravy and We’re Only In It For The Money in 2008, the Lumpy Money Project/Object features alternative tracks, along with studio outtakes, instrumental mixes and interviews with Zappa.

It’ll be presented on 3CD and also features a booklet with photos and liner notes penned by David Fricke and Gail Zappa. It’l be released on May 27 via Universal.

On the same day, Road Tapes Venue #1, Road Tapes Venue #2 and Road Tapes Venue #3 will be launched, each on 2CD.

Road Tapes Venue #1 was recorded at Kerrisdale Arena, Vancouver, in 1968, Road Tapes Venue #2 was compiled from material from Zappa’s August 1973 performance in Helsinki, Finland, while Road Tapes Venue #3 features two complete shows from the Tyrone Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis, from July 1970.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Alex Winter’s documentary Who The F*@% Is Frank Zappa recently smashed its $1 million Kickstarter target.

