Dweezil Zappa announces Hot Rats UK tour

Dweezil Zappa has announced that he’ll perform Frank Zappa’s Hot Rats album in full on his upcoming UK tour.

Dweezil has lined up a total of seven dates to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the record, kicking off at London’s Royal Festival Hall on December 4 and wrapping up with a performance at Birmingham’s Town Hall on December 11.

Dweezil says: “We have always enjoyed presenting Frank’s music to audiences in the UK. This tour gives us the opportunity to perform Hot Rats as well as other material from his huge body of work that is still as alive and relevant today as it was when it was composed.”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am this coming Friday (April 26).

Meanwhile, the Frank Zappa hologram tour – which will not feature Dweezil – will make its UK debut next month.

Dweezil Zappa: Hot Rats Live UK tour

Dec 04: London Festival Hall

Dec 05: Manchester Palace

Dec 06: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Dec 08: Oxford New Theatre

Dec 09: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Dec 10: Leeds Town Hall

Dec 11: Birmingham Town Hall