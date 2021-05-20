Dutch prog rockers Golden Caves release cover of Billy Eilish's Ocean Eyes

Dutch prog rock quintet Golden Caves have released a brand new video for their cover of Billy Eilish's Ocean Eyes. You can wacth the new video in full below.

"Just when I started to get into the writing spirit again after the release of our album Dysergy I saw the video of Billie Eilish’s song Lovely on MTV," Golden Caves singer Romy Ouwerkerk tells Prog. "I liked the vibe it has. It made me listen to and immerse myself in a lot more of her music. I proposed the idea of doing a cover from her to the other band members. Her music has a melancholic and minimalistic sound that doesn’t become too dramatic. It was a really cool challenge for us to make our own band arrangement. Next to the fact that working on a cover song gives us the opportunity to perform music from an artist that inspires us. Billie is definitely one of them.

"Ocean Eyes really suited us the best. Especially in the current situation. The lyrics are about loss. And about losing control of the situation. Well, that's basically what has happened to all of us for over a year. The ‘ocean eyes’ stand for the tears that have been shed. The ‘burning cities’ and the ‘napalm skies’ represent the pandemic that overwhelmed us and saddens us to this day."

Golden Caves released their second album, Dysergy, last year. Prog Magazine described it as "mixing the atmospheric grace of Radiohead, The Pineapple Thief and Iamthemorning with the hardened edge of District 97 and Porcupine Tree."

Golden Caves have previously released videos for Hide & Seek, Temperature and How To Care.