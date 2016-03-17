Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess pays tribute to Sir George Martin

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has paid homage to the late Sir George Martin with a performance of Beatles song A Day In A Life.

The video was shot in Berlin after Dream Theater’s soundcheck for their show at Friedrichspalast this month.

Paul McCartney recently paid tribute to the late producer, saying: “I have so many wonderful memories of this great man that will be with me forever. He was a true gentleman and like a second father to me. He guided the career of The Beatles with such skill and good humour that he became a true friend to me and my family.”

Martin died at home aged 90 earlier this month. Affectionately known as ‘The Fifth Beatle’, the music mogul famously signed the Fab Four in 1962 and produced all their hit singles.

He also worked with artists including Sting, Stevie Wonder, Gerry And The Pacemakers and Shirley Bassey while producing more than 700 records, winning a string of Grammys.

Rudess recently performed an acoustic cover of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here with bandmates John Petrucci and James LaBrie. He’s also been working on an album with Tony Levin and Marco Minnemann.

Dream Theater will launch a video game based on The Astonishing next month. They’re currently touring Europe, playing latest album The Astonishing in full, with North American dates to follow.

