Dream Theater issue latest The Astonishing trailer

Dream Theater have released a further trailer for their latest album The Astonishing.

The video, which can be viewed below, features a narration explaining the album’s concept. The Astonishing was released in January with an earlier trailer issued that same month.

In the video, the narrator says: “For generations, the Great Northern Empire of The Americas remained unchallenged. The mock elegance of an elite aristocracy in the illusion of comfort, they provided conjured a medieval-like feudalism from within the ruins of societal collapse.

“But now, from the distant village of Ravenskill, a magnificent power threatens the false tranquility enforced by the ever-watchful Nomacs. A literal force stirs the people and the heavens, threatening the very deepest of slumbers with the awakening power of artistic expression.”

Dream Theater are on world tour in support of the album.

Mar 17: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Mar 18: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Mar 19: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Mar 22: Stuttgart Liederhalle Hegel-Saal, Germany

Mar 23: Zurich Kongresshaus, Switzerland

Apr 14: Quebec City Le Capitole De Quebec, QC

Apr 15: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Apr 16: Toronto Sony Centre, ON

Apr 18: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Apr 19: Boston Orpheum Theater, MA

Apr 20: Wallingford Oakdale Theatre, CT

Apr 23: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Apr 26: Greensburg Palace Theatre, PA

Apr 27: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Apr 30: Chicago Theatre, IL

May 01: Minneapolis State Theatre, MN

May 03: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

May 07: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

May 10: Portland Schnitzer Auditorium, OR

May 11: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA