Dream Theater confirm The Astonishing title

Dream Theater have confirmed that their upcoming 13th album will be called The Astonishing.

The follow-up to 2013’s self-titled effort will be released in early 2016, the band say. They moved quickly to confirm the title after promoters in Europe leaked it on a number of tour posters.

Dream Theater say: “And so it begins…our new album is entitled The Astonishing, and we cannot wait to share it with you early next year.”

Earlier this week the band confirmed they would play the album in its entirety on their 2016 European tour, which starts in London on February 18.