Dream Theater to break Wall live

Dream Theater will release a live DVD called Breaking The Fourth Wall on September 30, they’ve confirmed – and they’ve released their performance of The Looking Glass as a preview clip.

It was shot at the Boston Opera House in March this year and featured a one-off collaboration with the Berklee College of Music Orchestra and Choir.

Guitarist John Petrucci, who also produced the film, says: “It was a homecoming for the band, given Dream Theater’s origins and ties with Berklee. With John and I both being alumni and Mike having been a professor at the college, we saw the opportunity to perform with the students as a tremendous thrill and honour.

“We’ve always had a connection to Boston – and we knew that, against the backdrop of the beautiful Opera House, this would end up being a historic stop on our Along For The Ride world tour. This is a major highlight in our career.”

Breaking The Fourth Wall will be released on Blu-ray, 2DVD set, and a deluxe edition Blu-ray plus 3CD set with poster. All formats are now available for pre-order.