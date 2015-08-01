Dream Theater album now set for 2016

Dream Theater won’t release their next album until 2016, according to guitarist John Petrucci.

The follow-up to their self-titled 2013 record was originally pencilled in to be launched this autumn. But due to their recent touring commitments, that plan has been pushed back.

Petrucci tells Arte Concert: “This tour has broken up our time in the studio. We’re doing some work here on the road as well – we’re very busy in hotel rooms with some last-minute writing and getting some things done.

“We’ve been in the studio since January. It’s going great. We’ll be wrapping up probably in the fall and it’ll come out early next year.”

He reflects on the group’s “amazing” 30 year career, and adds: “Not a lot of bands can say that they’ve been together for that long – and it’s still going incredibly well.

“We definitely feel like the best is yet to come, and we built something that’s really special.”

Dream Theater’s 1992 release Images And Words was recently voted the best prog album of the last 25 years by The Prog Report. They played a set at last weekend’s TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Kent.

