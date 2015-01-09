Dream Theater plan studio return

Dream Theater will enter the studio to start work on their 13th album next month.

The band recently wrapped up a world tour and according to Simcoe.com, they’ll now begin work on the follow-up to their 2013 self-titled release in February, with frontman James LaBrie indicating it will launch this coming autumn.

The band also posted a link on their Facebook page confirming the news.

Last year, Dream Theater released DVD Breaking The Fourth Wall which was recorded at the Boston Opera House in March 2014. Guitarist John Petrucci, who also produced the film, called the show “a major highlight in our career.”

They also picked up the Band Of The Year accolade at the 2014 Progressive Music Awards.

Petrucci said: “It’s so great, especially when you’re recognised after doing things on your own terms you just love to do and that you’re naturally drawn to do. It’s a great kind of satisfaction.”