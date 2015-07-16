Dream Theater top prog Albums list

Dream Theater’s Images And Words has been named the best prog album of the last 25 years.

The 1992 release came top of The Prog Report’s Top 50 Prog Albums 1990-2015 list, beating Spock’s Beard, Opeth and Porcupine Tree to the accolade.

The Prog Report say: “With the end of hair metal and the rise of Nirvana and grunge, this progressive metal band from Berklee found themselves with a gold record and a hit single with their 1992 sophomore album, Images And Words.

“For prog and metal fans left out in the cold with mainstream music, this album was critical. Dream Theater were the first band to master and find success in the new era of progressive music, combining the technicality of Yes with the heaviness of Metallica for a completely new sound.”

Second place goes to Steven Wilson’s 2013 album The Raven That Refused To Sing, while Dream Theater also claim third place with Metropolis 2: Scenes From A Memory.

Transatlantic, Queensryche, Neal Morse and Tool also score highly. Rush come in at number 31 with 2012’s Clockwork Angels, while Australian outfit Karnivool claim 43rd place with their 2009 album Sound Awake.

The Mars Volta and Mastodon also sneak into the top 50.

The Prog Report they wanted to create a list that prevented more recent work being overshadowed by classics from earlier decades. They say: “All lists of top prog albums are dominated by bands from the 70s like Yes, Genesis, Pink Floyd and King Crimson – and rightfully so, as those are the originals and some of the best ever made.

“There has been incredible music made since those bands have stopped making music. These bands are often left off those lists and not recognised.”

Prog last year published a list of the 100 best albums of all time, as voted for by readers.

TOP 10

Dream Theater – Images And Words 2. Steven Wilson – The Raven That Refused To Sing 3. Dream Theater – Metropolis 2: Scenes From A Memory 4. Porcupine Tree – In Absentia 5. Transatlantic – Bridge Across Forever 6. Opeth – Blackwater Park 7. Spock’s Beard – The Light 8. Porcupine Tree – Deadwing 9. Tool – Lateralus 10. Spock’s Beard – Snow

