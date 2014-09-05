Down's Anselmo stars in metal scene series

Ex-Pantera and current Down frontman Philip Anselmo stars in a new documentary series focusing on the metal scene in New Orleans.

NOLA: Life, Death And Heavy Blues From The Bayou is a seven-part series which not only takes a closer look at bands including Down, Eyehategod, Crowbar and Goatwhore, but also examines the city’s culture which has shaped the area’s sound.

Along with Anselmo, other artists who contribute to the Noisey production include Pepper Keenan, Jimmy Bower, Kirk Windstein, Sammy Duet and Mike “IX” Williams.

Noisey say in a statement: “From the crawfish-littered tables of the secluded Anselmo compound, to a fishing boat with Eyehategod in the swamps, we’ll discuss the bands, Hurricane Katrina, drugs, suicide, murder, and the records that helped shape the New Orleans sound the world over.”

Anselmo recently said Down will never release another full-length album again, insisting they will stick to EPs going forward. Meanwhile, former Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul has quashed the idea of any reunion with Anselmo, saying it would be a “travesty” to perform as Pantera without his late brother Dimebag Darrell.

NOLA: Life, Death And Heavy Blues From The Bayou premieres on September 16.