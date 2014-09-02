Vinnie Paul: 'No bad blood' between Pantera members

HellYeah drummer Vinnie Paul insists there’s "no bad blood” between him and his former Pantera bandmates.

And Paul, who recently called fans who want a Pantera reunion “selfish” insists there is no way he would reunite with frontman Philip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, saying it would be a “travesty” without his late brother Dimebag Darrell.

He tells Metal Blast: “Pantera had 14 amazing years and without my brother being here to be a part of it, it would be a travesty. I’m just not interested in it at all.

“To me, there’s no bad blood at all. It’s like when you get a divorce from somebody, there’s a reason why you got a divorce. You don’t have to stay in touch with that person, you don’t have to fucking see that person or do anything with them.”

Paul also says HellYeah’s latest album Blood For Blood is their “best studio record” yet and reveals there’s a fresh energy in the band since adding bassist Kyle Sanders and touring guitarist Christian Brady following the sacking of Bob Zilla and Greg Tribbett.

He continues: “This is our fourth record and we feel like it’s our very best studio record to date. We got a couple of new guys in the band that really brought in some fresh blood and fresh energy and we feel really good about it.”

Paul recently criticised his sacked Hellyeah bandmates, saying they lacked drive, while frontman Chad Grey said the group almost split because of the “toxic” atmosphere caused by Tribbett and Zilla.

Hellyeah are currently on tour across the US supporting Blood For Blood.