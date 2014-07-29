Trending

Down 'n' Outz: tour announced, new video

Joe Elliott & Co's Mott-loving outfit pay tribute to 1972 b-side and announce December UK dates

Joe Elliott's Down ‘n’ Outz project are to release a new single, One Of the Boys, from their The Further Adventures Of… album. The track originally featured on the reverse side of Mott The Hoople’s classic All the Young Dudes, a hit in August 1972.

The band have also announced a UK tour for December.

  • Friday 5 Dec, Bristol Bierkeller

  • Sat 6 Dec, Bay Planet Rockstock Festival

  • Mon 8 Dec, London Garage

  • Tues 9 Dec, York Fibbers

  • Thurs 11 Dec, Sheffield Corporation

  • Fri 12 Dec, Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

  • Sun 14 Dec, Newcastle Riverside

  • Mon 15 Dec, Glasgow Garage

  • Wed 17 Dec, Belfast Limelight

  • Thurs 18 Dec, Dublin Academy (Ireland)

The Further Adventures Of… has garnered some significant praise from those involved in the original band. “I’m blown away by these recordings”, says Mott the Hoople singer Ian Hunter. “These songs really suit Joe’s voice also. It’s a whole different side to him and the project gets my approval!”

Joe Elliott says, “These songs make up a huge portion of who I am and I feel incredibly privileged to have been able to record them and hopefully give them a new lease of life, which, quite frankly, is long overdue.”

