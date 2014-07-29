Down 'n' Outz: tour announced, new video

Joe Elliott's Down ‘n’ Outz project are to release a new single, One Of the Boys, from their The Further Adventures Of… album. The track originally featured on the reverse side of Mott The Hoople’s classic All the Young Dudes, a hit in August 1972.

The band have also announced a UK tour for December.

Friday 5 Dec, Bristol Bierkeller

Sat 6 Dec, Bay Planet Rockstock Festival

Mon 8 Dec, London Garage

Tues 9 Dec, York Fibbers

Thurs 11 Dec, Sheffield Corporation

Fri 12 Dec, Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Sun 14 Dec, Newcastle Riverside

Mon 15 Dec, Glasgow Garage

Wed 17 Dec, Belfast Limelight

Thurs 18 Dec, Dublin Academy (Ireland)

The Further Adventures Of… has garnered some significant praise from those involved in the original band. “I’m blown away by these recordings”, says Mott the Hoople singer Ian Hunter. “These songs really suit Joe’s voice also. It’s a whole different side to him and the project gets my approval!”

Joe Elliott says, “These songs make up a huge portion of who I am and I feel incredibly privileged to have been able to record them and hopefully give them a new lease of life, which, quite frankly, is long overdue.”