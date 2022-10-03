Doom band Messa involved in serious head-on tour van crash

Italian doom band Messa have been involved in a serious car crash, in which band members were injured and their tour van was destroyed.

Writing on Facebook, with a trigger warning, the band revealed that their van had been hit head-on by a car coming in the oppsite direction.

“Yesterday night after the last show of our tour we got in a car crash. Another driver coming from the opposite direction went straight at us on our lane and impacted with us frontally.

“The whole crew is alive, the van is destroyed and some of us will have to undergo surgery. We are okay, but it will take us some months to recover fully. More updates will come soon.”

The band, who were on tour in France at the time of the crash, added that they had set up a GoFundMe (opens in new tab) campaign to help them through the coming months.

The band added: “The relief of hearing the live voices of us all, checking on each other's state while in the van right after the accident, is something that will not fade away easily.”

Messa formed in Padua in 2014 and released their third studio album, Close, in March 2022.