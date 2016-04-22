Donovan, Ginger Baker, Davy O’List for Windsor festival

The 50th anniversary of the UK’s first ever rock festival is to be marked this summer at the Royal Windsor Racecourse.

In 1966, bands including The Who, The Small Faces, The Yardbirds and Cream, played at the National Jazz and Blues Festival at the Berkshire location.

And organisers have lined up an event titled On Track For Summer to celebrate the occasion over the weekend on July 23-24.

The Saturday will see sets from Donovan, Ginger Baker, The Manfreds, Chris Farlowe, PP Arnold, The Move, Cliff Bennett, Beth Rowley, Norman Baker and Molly Marriott. The Nice guitarist Davy O’List will also pay tribute to his former bandmate Keith Emerson, who died last month aged 71.

The Sunday bill features Squeeze, The Feeling, Quantic, Flook and Health, with further names to be announced.

The event will also raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tickets will be made available in the near future via the festival’s official website.