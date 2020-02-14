Don Airey pulls out of Prognosis

Don Airey has announced that he's had to pull out of this year's Prognosis Festival in Eindhoven in March. An announcement on the festival website cited "unforeseen circumstances" that had forced Airey to cancel his planned March tour dates where he was going to be playing a special Colosseum II live set.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Don Airey & Friends have been forced to postpone the Colosseum II Remembered shows scheduled in March 2020. The decision to postpone these shows has been a very difficult one and something that Don Airey & Friends would always try to avoid. We very much look forward to seeing you all soon for the rescheduled dates.

Thank you for all your loyalty and support.

Don Airey & Friends x"

The organisers have informed Prog that a replacement act is currently being sourced.

This year Prognosis features a stellar line-up featuring Anathema, Katatonia, Sons Of Apollo, Enslaved, Bruce Soord, Focus, The Fierce And The Dead, Dilemma and more. This year's event will take place on March 21 and 22 at the Effenaar Venue in Eindhoven.

Tickets for the event cost ¢89 and are available from the event website.