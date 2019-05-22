Documentary focusing on Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch set for home release

The documentary focusing on Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch, his battle with addiction and his relationship with his daughter Jennea is to receive a home release this summer.

Loud Crazy Love premiered on Showtime in December last year and it’s been confirmed that it’ll arrive on DVD and through digital platforms on June 18.

The film was directed by Scott Mayo and Trey Hill, with the official trailer showing clips from Korn’s early career including backstage footage, Head with Jennea, film of the guitarist talking about his drug addictions and his decision to quit Korn in 2005.

Welch said (via Rock 94.7): “When I watch Loud Krazy Love, I'm amazed at where Jennea and I have been compared to where we are now. Our relationship was broken and strained before I made a conscious choice to change my habits and my life.

“Today, our relationship is stronger than ever. If all the pain and heartache we went through can help others, then it was all worth it.”

Pre-order details will be announced in due course.

Korn will play this weekend’s Rocklahoma and then embark on a North American tour with Alice In Chains and Underoath throughout the summer.