Do gig goers need a hero to put an end to ticketing fiascos and price gouging? And is that hero ... Kid Rock?

Kid Rock says he is ready to work with the US Government to "open a can of whoop ass" on music industry figures who fail to take action against price gouging and ticketing fiascos.

The rocker, otherwise known as Robert James Richie, has been an outspoken supporter of incoming US President Donald Trump.

And in a post on social media, he says he has already met with Trump's nominee to be the next US Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to discuss how the administration can put an end to fans being ripped of by controversial tactics such as 'dynamic pricing'.

Kid Rock says: "What a treat to break bread with our soon to be Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"I look forward to working with her and the whole administration to help fix the fiasco of buying concert tickets. Gonna open a can of whoop ass on the bots, scalpers, venues, ticketing companies, managers and artists alike who rip off and deceive the public with the horse shit that has gone on for decades and only gotten worse.

"Whoever in charge that wants to help fix this, get your ass to the table, otherwise, Fuck Around and Find Out."

Dynamic pricing became a subject of widespread outrage earlier this year when Oasis announced their reunion.

The demand for tickets led to fans staying in online waiting rooms on ticketing site Ticketmaster for hours, just for the chance to purchase tickets, with the prices then often being inflated.

According to The Guardian, Ticketmaster pushed the cost for some tickets from £135 up to £350.

Some artists, including Iron Maiden, responded by telling fans they would not use dynamic pricing for their upcoming tour.