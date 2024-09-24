Unlike Oasis, Iron Maiden take a stand against dynamic pricing ahead of 2025 50th-anniversary tour

Iron Maiden have said there will be no dynamic pricing on tickets to their 2025 Run For Your Lives tour dates.

The London metal superstars made their stance clear via X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, September 22. They wrote in a reply to a previous X post announcing the tour, “There will be no dynamic ticket pricing for the 2025 Run For Your Lives tour.”

The band also confirmed that any tickets to the UK dates which are resold will have prices capped at face value, stopping fans from getting gouged by exorbitant fees nearer to the tour. “Ticket resale in the UK will be capped at face value and won’t open until much closer to the start of the tour,” they put (per Planet Rock). “As always, we urge fans to only purchase tickets from approved outlets.”

Dynamic pricing became a subject of widespread outrage earlier this year, after Britpop icons Oasis announced their reunion and a series of UK and Ireland tour dates. The demand led to fans staying in online waiting rooms on ticketing site Ticketmaster for hours, just for the chance to purchase tickets, with the prices then often being inflated. According to The Guardian, Ticketmaster pushed the cost for some tickets from £135 up to £350.

Both the UK government and the European Commission are currently investigating Ticketmaster. Oasis’ Gallagher brothers acknowledged the controversy in a statement, then did nothing except distance themselves from it. They said, “It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.”

One of the few champions of dynamic pricing has been Kiss singer/bassist and universally beloved holder of good opinions(?) Gene Simmons. He said in an interview with Forbes that Oasis fans offended by blown-up ticket prices are “entitled to fuck off”, equating the practice to “supply and demand”.

Price-gouging on resale tickets has also riled up Oasis’ fanbase. Louder reported earlier this month that second-hand tickets to one of the band’s shows at Wembley Stadium are going for up to £23,603 on resale site Viagogo. Viagogo offered a comment to the BBC amid backlash, pointing out that “resale is legal in the UK”.

Iron Maiden announced the European and UK dates of their Run For Your Lives world tour last week. The shows, which stretch from May to August next year, will see the band celebrate their 50th anniversary by playing cuts from their first nine albums. See full details below. Further concerts will be announced, with the trek set to extend into 2026.

Metal Hammer recently wrote a list of the nine classic deep cuts Iron Maiden need to play on their upcoming tour.

May 27: Budapest Aréna, Hungary *

May 31: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic *

Jun 01: Bratislava TIPOS Arena, Slovakia *

Jun 05: Trondheim Rocks, Norway ≠

Jun 07: Stavanger SR-Bank Arena, Norway *

Jun 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark *

Jun 12: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden *

Jun 13: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden *

Jun 16: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland *

Jun 21: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK ^

Jun 22: Manchester Co-op Live, UK ^

Jun 25: Dublin Malahide Castle, Ireland *^

Jun 28: London Stadium, UK *^

Jun 30: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK ^

Jul 03: Belfort Eurockéennes, France ≠

Jul 05: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain **

Jul 06: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal **

Jul 09: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland **

Jul 11: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany **

Jul 13: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy **

Jul 15: Bremen Bürgerweide, Germany **

Jul 17: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria **

Jul 19: Paris Paris La Défense Arena, France **

Jul 23: Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands **

Jul 25: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany **

Jul 26: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany **

Jul 29: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany **

Aug 02: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland **

* = Halestorm support

^ = The Raven Age support

** = Avatar support

≠ = Festival date