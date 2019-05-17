Disturbed’s David Draiman meets his match in Manchester

Disturbed wrapped up their UK and European tour this week with a set at Manchester’s O2 Apollo.

They’ve been on the road in support of their latest studio album Evolution, which was released in October 2018 – and fans thought they were seeing double in the UK city on Wednesday night, when frontman David Draiman invited a lookalike on to the stage.

The fan’s name is Carlos Pau-Real, and Disturbed later posted a series of pictures across social media of Carlos standing beside Draiman with the caption: “Will the real David Draiman please stand up?”

Carlos also posted a shot of him and the vocalist side by side on Facebook, while video footage of the moment has also appeared online.

Speaking to the crowd, Draiman said: “I couldn’t help but notice him in the crowd in London. The funniest thing in the world was there were a bunch of people in the crowd that actually thought he was me, to the extent that they took pictures with him, and he took pictures with them!"

Check everything out below.

The next leg of Disturbed’s Evolution tour will get under way next month when they visit Estonia on June 10.