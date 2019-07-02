Disturbed’s David Draiman blasts Roger Waters: “A very sick man”

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has blasted Roger Waters for his continued support of a cultural boycott of Israel.

Draiman called the former Pink Floyd singer “delusional” over his support for the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) campaign, which aims to pressure Israel to end the occupation of Palestine, among other things.

"The man is so delusional, the man is so wrapped up in his own psychosis and his own hatred disguised as this quote-unquote BDS campaign," Draiman, whose maternal grandparents survived the Holocaust, told Israel’s Met Al Metal radio show. "The man is a very sick man.

"He performed [in Israel] and he made up stories about it – incorrect stories. I don't know if you've heard him try to go ahead and say how, during that one performance, he tried to address the Israeli crowd and ask for peace and supposedly was met with negativity and boos, and whatever, and then they go ahead and show the video from the actual performance so many years ago, and the Israeli fans were cheering for peace.

“I don't know what he did, drug-wise, during his life, but whatever he did fried a bunch of brain cells. The guy is not operating on all cylinders anymore."

Disturbed play their very first show in Israel today (July 2).