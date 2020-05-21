Disturbed move The Sickness 20th anniversary tour to summer of 2021

Disturbed have announced they’ve had to move their planned tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Sickness to next year.

The band were due to play across North America from July through September to mark their debut album’s milestone, but due to lack of clarity surrounding the guidelines for mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disturbed will now play the shows next summer.

Disturbed say in a statement: “Hello Disturbed Ones! We hope you and your families are all doing well during this crazy time.

“We have waited as long as we possibly could to finalise the plans for our 20th anniversary of The Sickness summer tour. We had hoped that there would be some clear direction and guidelines on how mass gatherings would be conducted this summer.

“Unfortunately, that clarity has not come and out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to reschedule for next summer. We are working to get these dates rescheduled and look forward to sharing an update soon.

“At the time the dates are rescheduled, refund options will become available, for further details visit Live Nation. Thank you for understanding. Please stay safe and we can't wait to rock.”

The 31-date North American tour celebrating their five-time platinum album was to have also featured Staind and Bad Wolves on the bill.

Disturbed have also released a range of special edition face masks and t-shirts on their website to help raise cash for their road crew.

Disturbed’s last studio album was 2018’s Evolution.

