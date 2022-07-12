Listen to a 30 second teaser of Disturbed’s brand new single Hey You

Disturbed have released a 30-second teaser of brand new single Hey You ahead of its release later this week.

The band posted the clip on social media, with the words: “Turn it up! New single “Hey You” coming THIS Thursday.”

In keeping with frontman David Draiman’s recent promise that the band’s upcoming album will be “90 per cent heavy as fuck”, the brief snippet calls back to the classic Disturbed sound.

Speaking at a show in Camden, New Jersey, Draiman said: “We have a new record that will soon be released,” said Draiman. “And it’s about 90 percent heavy as fuck. Now there’s still 10 percent of caring, loving goodness – 10 percent. Hey, for everybody that fell in love with [their cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s] The Sound Of Silence, I figured, you know… But the rest of it? Sickness, Ten Thousand Fists-era Disturbed, for sure. You excited about that? ‘Cause I’ll tell you we’re really fucking excited about it.”

While no tracklisting has been revealed, a since-deleted Instagram post from April showed a whiteboard with song titles written on it, among them Divisive, Won't Back Down and Unstoppable.

Draiman recently congratulated Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan for challenging ‘cancel culture’ via a custom-designed logo on his instrument reading “Fuck Cancel Culture.”

Donegan posted several images of his new instrument alongside the caption: "The new addition to my arsenal! "Thank you Marc LaCorte Matt Chewy Dezynski Schecter Guitars #FuckCancelCulture Disturbed".

Following the post, Draiman took to Twitter to share a picture of the guitar alongside the message: "@DanDoneganGtr 's new guitar. I couldn't be more proud @Disturbed".