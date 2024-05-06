Watch Disturbed frontman David Draiman sing Metallica’s Enter Sandman at Nita Strauss’s wedding

Former Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss married her longtime partner Josh Villalta on Saturday (May 4).

The Hollywood ceremony was attended by such notable musicians as Cooper, Demi Lovato and Disturbed frontman David Draiman.

Draiman, as well as Disturbed bassist John Moyer, also played a cover of Metallica classic Enter Sandman at the reception.

The singer posted footage of the performance to his Instagram account, which you can watch below.

The band also performed a rendition of Whole Lotta Love by Led Zeppelin.

Strauss, who played with Cooper from 2014 to 2022 and returned to the shock rocker’s live band last year, has pursued a successful solo career since 2018.

The guitarist’s 2023 solo album, The Call Of The Void, featured guest appearances by Draiman and Cooper, plus Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, Chris Motionless of Motionless In White, former Megadeth member Marty Friedman and more.

Strauss has also been Lovato’s guitarist since 2022 and performed on a rock version of the singer’s single La La Land in 2023.

Draiman is a noted Metallica fan, having told Kerrang! in 2018 that the thrashers’ second album Ride The Lightning was one of the most impactful releases of his formative years.

“The power, the complexity, the aggression – there’s so many things that would attract anyone to Metallica,” Draiman said (per Blabbermouth).

“I think that they are the prime example of a metal band.”

He continued: “Creeping Death, that was a special song for me as a kid, because that was the one that every single Jewish kid thought, ‘Oh, Metallica wrote a song for us. He wrote it about the exodus of the Jews from Egypt under slavery.’

“We all used to get into that. I remember just the glee we all used to experience when [we heard], ‘Hebrews born to serve, to the pharaoh.’ That line alone was just, like, ‘Yes! Vindication!’ We were recognised in a Metallica song.”

Disturbed are currently promoting their 2022 album Divisive and will play a handful of festival shows this year.

See below for the band’s full list of 2024 dates.

A post shared by David Draiman (@davidmdraiman)

A post shared by 𝐍 𝐈 𝐓 𝐀 𝐒 𝐓 𝐑 𝐀 𝐔 𝐒 𝐒 (@hurricanenita)

May 9: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 14: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

May 16: Columbus Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, OH

Aug 31: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

Sep 28: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 13: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Get tickets.