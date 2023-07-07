Nita Strauss lines up the special guest vocalists to augment the shredding on impressively slick album

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Current Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss seems to be in constant demand, yet has somehow found time to record this second solo album amid her various day jobs.

Following a well-trodden path for star guitarists, The Call Of The Void is a vehicle for immaculate shredding allied to a host of impressive vocal talent: Alice appears on Winner Takes All, but the standouts include Alissa White-Gluz (The Wolf You Feed), Lzzy Hale (Through The Noise) and Anders Friden (The Golden Trail).

Altogether nine guests lend their skills, not least guitarist Marty Friedman on Surfacing. Well-paced intros nestle among the actual songs, and it’s all tooled in the kind of crisp, electronically embellished production that’s ubiquitous these days.

Impressively slick, shiny modern metal.