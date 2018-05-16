Distorted Harmony To Release New Album In July

Distorted Harmony - A Way Out Downfall

Room 11

Awaken

Severed

Puppet On Strings

For Ester

Anima

A Way Out Of Here

Time And Time Again

We Are Free

Someday

Israeli prog rockers Distorted Harmony will release A Way Out on July 19.

A Way Out, which is self-released by the band, will be their third album, following on from Utopia (2012) and Chain Reaction (2014).

“This time it’s personal," keyboard player Yoav Efron told Prog. "It’s about the ‘we’, the ‘us’ and the ‘I’ and how they manage to intertwine inside my head. Emotions, they define us, how we perceive and handle the feelings we can but mostly can’t control; Loneliness and anger, fear, despair and even hope play a major role in our lives as individuals and as a society, it’s both a strength and a weakness - this is why we’re special and cursed. A Way Out deals with such emotions, my own (mostly). It’s heavy and aggressive, quiet and afraid and it may even get political!"

A Way Out also sees new guitarist Yoel Genin replace Guy Landau. The album is available for pre-sale from Distorted Harmony's website. A special limited edition digipack CD with three additional acoustic tracks is available for early bird pre-orders.