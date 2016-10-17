Weinman hit man on face with guitar at Dillinger Escape Plan gig

The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman has recalled hitting a disruptive audience member in the face with his guitar during one of the band’s early shows.

Weinman says the man was “heckling and talking shit” throughout the set and then poured beer over his guitar pedals before he took action, aided by the band’s former singer Dimitri Minakakis.

Weinman tells Rolling Stone: “This guy kept fucking with me during our set for some reason, heckling me and talking shit. I was just trying to ignore him, but then he poured beer all over my pedals – I didn’t have much money, and they cost a lot to replace.

“So I slapped him in the face with the headstock of my guitar. I was like, ‘Come on, man, I just want to finish the set.’ But he kept motioning like he wanted me to come off the stage and fight him, so I told him to come up and get me.

“I swung my guitar like a baseball bat and caught him in the face. At the same time, our old singer Dimitri was twirling the microphone and hit him in the back of the head with it.

“The guy just grabbed his face and ran off the stage – the crowd just opened up for him, and he ran through them all the way out of the club, and we didn’t see him again. It was one of those things where, an hour later, we were like, ‘Did that really happen?’”

In a feature that looks back on DEP’s craziest 10 gigs, Weinman also discusses frontman Greg Puciato famously defecating onstage at Reading 2002, which nearly got them banned from the UK.

The Dillinger Escape Plan’s latest album Dissociation is out now. Despite saying they would split after their touring commitments for the record come to an end, Weinman said recently that they could still release some music that was recorded for the Dissociation sessions but which didn’t make it onto the album.

The Dillinger Escape Plan are currently touring in North America, with dates to follow in the UK and Europe until March.

