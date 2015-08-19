Dickinson opens pop-up jet store at Harrods

Bruce Dickinson has joined forces with Harrods to sell £2million jets in the high-end London store.

The Iron Maiden frontman – a licensed pilot – is chairman of aircraft dealership Aeris Aviation. And the firm is opening a pop-up this month, selling special edition, Harrods-branded Eclipse 550 jets for £2.2m. Buyers will also get a $50,000 store card.

According to the London Evening Standard, the six-seater aircraft can fly at up to 41,000 feet and reach a top speed of 430mph. Aeris says it’s the most fuel-efficient twin-engine jet in production.

Harrods media director Guy Cheston, says: “We will be hosting the pop-up in-store for the month of August, where customers can meet experts from Aeris Aviation to find out more about this remarkable jet.”

Iron Maiden are the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Dickinson takes flight of fancy