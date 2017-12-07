Dexter Fletcher returns to the helm of Freddie Mercury biopic

It’s been announced that Dexter Fletcher is to take over behind the camera for the upcoming Freddie Mercury film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Bafta-nominated director Fletcher, who helmed 2013 musical Sunshine On Leith and 2016 film Eddie The Eagle, was previously poised to direct the biopic, but was let go in 2014 by producer Graham King.

But he’s been brought back into the fold following the dismissal of Bryan Singer earlier this week, amid reports that he’d clashed with leading actor Rami Malek and had failed to show up on set on several occasions – claims that Singer refutes.

Bohemian Rhapsody is scheduled to be released in December 2018, with bosses at 20th Century Fox saying that production on the film would resume next week with Fletcher in charge.

Bohemian Rhapsody was first announced in 2010, with Mr Robot star Malek brought onboard to play the iconic Queen frontman in November 2016 following the acrimonious departure of Sacha Baron Cohen.

