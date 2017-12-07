Bon Jovi beat Judas Priest in Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame fan vote

Bon Jovi have come out top in the fan vote to help decide who will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next year.

They received 1,162,098 votes, beating out the Moody Blues (947,726), Dire Straits (613,726), The Cars (552,707) and Judas Priest (538,467).

All five bands will now appear on a single ballot that will be included in the voting pool of the Rock Hall’s “900 or so regular voters, consisting of artists, music historians and music industry insiders.”

Since the fan vote was created in 2013, the top vote winner has always gone on to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Those artists are Rush, Kiss, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Chicago and Journey.

The top overall vote winners will be announced later this month, with the induction ceremony taking place on April 14 at Cleveland’s Public Hall.

The full list of nominations for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s class of 2018 can be found below, along with how they placed in the fan vote.

The 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominees and how they placed in the fan vote

Bon Jovi Moody Blues Dire Straits The Cars Judas Priest The Zombies Eurythmics J Geils Band Depeche Mode Nina Simone Kate Bush Radiohead Rage Against The Machine MC5 LL Cool J Sister Rosetta Tharpe Link Wray Rufus featuring Chaka Khan The Meters

