Devin Townsend ready to move on from Ziltoid

Devin Townsend says while he’s proud of his Z2 album, he’s ready to move on.

The record, which launched last month, includes two discs: Sky Blue and Dark Matters the latter being the follow-up to 2007’s Ziltoid The Omniscient. And he says the idea of a split recording came as he wanted to show off his variety of styles.

He tells Bravewords: “I think there’s a part of it that’s kid-oriented, but there’s another part to it. I’ve demanded a lot of my audience for years. I drew them in with heavy metal and gave them country, new age and ambient music.

“There’s a part of me that, when the support came, I decided that I did my artsy-fartsy movie (Sky Blue) so I needed to do my Michael Bay-type movie (Dark Matters) and then reconsider what I want to do musically. It’s not that the well is dry, it’s just that it’s been an intense amount of work for an intense amount of time.

“By finishing up with the Ziltoid thing, in one way it was a conclusion to what started seven years ago. Sure, it’s still a metaphor because that’s how I write, but the surface of this is much different. It’s for people to enjoy.”

He adds: “I think the Sky Blue element of it is where the emotional aspects of it went because I was frustrated by it, and because some heavy things happened during the making of the record. I listen back to Z2 and I’m proud of it, but at the same time there’s a part of me saying,’ Okay, next!’”

And while the Canadian musician recently said he was ready for a break, he now reveals that’s just not possible.

He adds: “I said in one of my dramatic moments a month or two ago that I was going to take a year off. I thought about it afterwards and I realised I can’t take a fucking year off – it’s not gonna happen. I’ve got a band on salary, I’ve got a bunch of people involved that have invested all kinds of money and gear. For me to say, ‘Sorry boys, I’m taking a year off,’ that’s coming from fatigue rather than reality.”

He’ll return to the UK next year for four shows, including a date at London’s Royal Albert Hall in April.

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 31: Manchester Academy

Apr 14: London Royal Albert Hall