Devin launches Deadhead clip

By News  

View another performance from Ziltoid Live DVD, out this month

Devin Townsend has released his performance of Deadhead from his Ziltoid Live DVD.

It was filmed at London’s Royal Albert Hall in April, featuring a cast of 12 actors and singers, narration from Bill Courage and guest stars Jean Savole, Chris Jericho and Dominique Lenore Persi.

Townsend recently said: “The whole thing was quite a challenge – but ultimately it worked and we were all very satisfied with it. If you enjoy what I do, you’ll really dig it.”

*Ziltoid Live At The Royal Albert Hall *is released on November 13 via InsideOut, and it’s available for pre-order now.