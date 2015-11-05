Devin launches Deadhead clip

Devin Townsend has released his performance of Deadhead from his Ziltoid Live DVD.

It was filmed at London’s Royal Albert Hall in April, featuring a cast of 12 actors and singers, narration from Bill Courage and guest stars Jean Savole, Chris Jericho and Dominique Lenore Persi.

Townsend recently said: “The whole thing was quite a challenge – but ultimately it worked and we were all very satisfied with it. If you enjoy what I do, you’ll really dig it.”

*Ziltoid Live At The Royal Albert Hall *is released on November 13 via InsideOut, and it’s available for pre-order now.