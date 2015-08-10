Devilment premiere Sanity Hits A (Perfect) Zero

Taken from latest album The Great And Secret Show, Devilment have are debuting the new video for Sanity Hits A (Perfect) Zero exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Directed by Lizzy Ellam and edited by previous collaborator Sam Scott-Hunter, frontman Dani Filth spoke to Metal Hammer about the video…

“It was enormous fun filming the video for Sanity Hits A (Perfect) Zero as it was decided that it would appear very chaotic, retro and dirty from an early stage, as if the discovered film stock had slightly perished with age, bringing with it a lurid post-apocalyptic vision. The whole experience was undertaken close to home in Suffolk at a countryside scrapyard, with friends and performers being assembled, dressed, watered and fed by the extended Devilment family, with a crew ‘borrowed’ from the local university.

“In essence it was very much an underground guerrilla effort, the spirit of which we intended to capture on a day which fortunately fell between two bouts of horrible stormy weather, thus enabling the use of flame on what was essentially a fuel-soaked death trap waiting to ignite. Still, all’s Hell that ends well, and we think the finished video perfectly compliments the madness and feral metallic adrenaline of the track heaved under the spotlight.”

