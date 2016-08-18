The Depression Sessions documentary released

An online documentary from The Depression Sessions has been released.

The split EP features Thy Art Is Murder, The Acacia Strain and Fit For An Autopsy and launched earlier this month via Nuclear Blast.

The project was recorded at Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, New Jersey, and was Thy Art Is Murder’s CJ McMahon’s last work with the band, before he quit suddenly last year.

It was produced, engineered and mixed by Will Putney who says: “We were all at the studio jamming one day and it was like, ‘We should just do a split – we should all do a song.’

“We bounced ideas back and forth for a year. It’s easy as I work with all the bands on a producer level, so I was able to figure out a timeline where it could all work, so we were able to create a window where it worked for everyone.”

Asked if he thought it was strange hearing McMahon’s vocals on the EP, Thy Art Is Murder guitarist Andy Marsh told Metal Hammer: “Not at all. His performance is amazing – it was done as that iteration of the band, and the conversation came up about recording the vocals with someone else, but it would be disingenuous.”

The first single from the EP has also been released, featuring Fit For An Autopsy track Flatlining. Listen to it below.

