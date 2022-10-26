DevilDriver's Dez Fafara does not agree with Bruce Dickinson's views on smoking weed during Iron Maiden shows

DevilDriver vocalist Dez Fafara has responded to Bruce Dickinson's comments about fans smoking marijuana at a recent Iron Maiden show.

Dickinson chastised fans who were smoking weed during the band's set at Honda Center in Anaheim, California on September 22.

"There's so many fucking people smoking so much fucking dope down here, I'm amazed you can even see," the frontman told the crowd. "Poor old Steve [Harris]. I don't know if you know, but he absolutely fucking hates marijuana and the smell of it. Alright? So when he's trying to play bass, it fucks him up.

"So it fucks me up. I'm a singer, alright? So duh. I would just ask for a tiny bit of respect. If you want to go get completely stoned out of your fucking mind, go out the back and do it. Alright?"

The DevilDriver vocalist took to social media and responded directly to our story. "It’s a concert bro people smoke weed," he tweeted, adding a grinning squinting emoji for levity.

One fan agreed, but offered the opinion that not everyone likes the smell of the devil's cabbage so could see the Iron Maiden singer's point of view.

Dez replied: "When he’s in that concert hall he thinks it’s his but it’s not it’s the peoples those who bought tickets house not the bands house I’ve had this argument for years with bands bro your [sic] in their town in their house your [sic] just a fucking guest #smokeweed"

Iron Maiden will play their final show on the Legacy of the Beast tour tomorrow night (October 27) at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The band will kick off The Future Past Tour in Europe next June. See details below.

Iron Maiden: The Future Past Tour 2023

Jun 09: Norje Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Jun 13: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 14: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 19: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 21: Hannover Zag Arena, Germany

Jun 24: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jun 26: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 28: Leeds, First Direct Arena, UK

Jun 30: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jul 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 07: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 08: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 11: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Jul 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jul 15: Milan, The Return of The Gods Festival, Italy

Jul 25: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jul 31: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 2-5: Wacken Open Air Festival, Germany

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).