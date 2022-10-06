Iron Maiden announce UK, Ireland and Europe arena shows for 2023's The Future Past Tour

Iron Maiden will undertake a UK and Ireland arena tour next summer, billed as The Future Past Tour.

The setlist for the tour, which kicks off at Dublin's 3 Arena on June 24, and runs through to July 7, with a homecoming show for the East London-born band at London's O2 Arena, will feature previously unperformed songs from the band’s 2021 album, Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts from the British metal legends.



Talking up the tour, bassist Steve Harris says, "Following the release of our latest album, Senjutsu, we updated the current Legacy of the Beast Tour a little by opening the show with the first three songs from it, with the Japanese Palace stage set.



"As it doesn’t make a lot of sense to repeat this for a Senjutsu album tour, we thought about other options and we’ve decided to revisit Somewhere In Time as that tour didn’t feature in the various retrospective history tours we’ve played over the years. They were based on our 80’s concert videos and sadly we did not film that tour (blame the manager!!). We have had lots of requests from fans over the years for many tracks on it so we are now going to play them, plus of course a few others we know you will like!



"It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on Senjutsu, it's been a long wait! 2023 is going to be an exciting time and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone again in the UK, Ireland and around Europe."



Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood adds, “This combination of the two albums we feel is very exciting. We know fans want to hear those epic cuts on Senjutsu for the first time live and we think that by combining it with an iconic album like Somewhere In Time it will make for another really special tour for fans old and new! Of course, for a new album tour in Europe and the UK we will go back largely to the relative intimacy of arenas and we know fans will be very happy about that too!"



Maiden are currently in North America in the final stages of their spectacular Legacy Of The Beast World Tour.



The band's The Future Past Tour will call at:



Jun 24: Dublin 3 Arena, IRE

Jun 26: Glasgow OVO Hydro, SCO

Jun 28: Leeds, First Direct Arena, ENG

Jun 30: Manchester AO Arena, ENG

Jul 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, ENG

Jul 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena, ENG

Jul 07: London O2 Arena, ENG



Steve Harris' band have also announced five new shows in mainland Europe, as follows.



Jun 13: Krakow, Tauron Arena, POL

Jun19: Zurich Hallenstadion, SWI

Jul11: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, HOL

Jul 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, BEL

Jul 15: Milan, The Return of The Gods Festival, ITA



Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 14, at 9am via the Live Nation website (opens in new tab). As ever there will be an exclusive pre-sale for Iron Maiden fanclub members.