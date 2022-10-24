Watch Bruce Dickinson admonish fans for smoking weed during Iron Maiden Show

Last week Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson made headlines after footage emerged of him grabbing an uninvited stage invader by the shirt and dragging him into the wings.

The incident took place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on September 22, and now another clip has revealed that it wasn't the only confrontation that took place during that show. It what turned out to be a lively night for The Irons, the film shows Bruce berating fans for smoking weed during the band's set.

The clips opens with Bruce referring to a concert-goer as a "fucking idiot" with "a big arse", before he goes on to address the audience in the manner of a school teacher admonishing a particularly unruly class, but with added swearing.

"There's so many fucking people smoking so much fucking dope down here, I'm amazed you can even see," complains the beleaguered frontman. "Poor old Steve [Harris]. I don't know if you know, but he absolutely fucking hates marijuana and the smell of it. Alright? So when he's trying to play bass, it fucks him up.

"So it fucks me up. I'm a singer, alright? So duh. I would just ask for a tiny bit of respect. If you want to go get completely stoned out of your fucking mind, go out the back and do it. Alright?"

"Otherwise you're going to end up like this fucking knucklehead here going 'eeeeughhhh,' and exiting, pursued by a bear," adds Bruce, presumably referring to the big-arsed fella from earlier.

This isn't the first time duringIron Maiden's Legacy Of The Beast tour that Bruce has been forced to reprimand a fan during a show. In July, the potty-mouthed performer castigated a fan who lit a flare during the band's set at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, calling him "a cunt with a fucking flare".

Iron Maiden have just two dates left to perform on the Legacy Of The Beast tour, at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina on October 25, and at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on October 27.

The band embark on The Future Past Tour in Europe next June (dates below). Just leave the flares in the car and smoke your weed at the back, OK?

Iron Maiden: The Future Past Tour 2023

Jun 09: Norje Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Jun 13: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 14: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 19: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 21: Hannover Zag Arena, Germany

Jun 24: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jun 26: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 28: Leeds, First Direct Arena, UK

Jun 30: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jul 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 07: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 08: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 11: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Jul 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jul 15: Milan, The Return of The Gods Festival, Italy

Jul 25: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jul 31: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 2-5: Wacken Open Air Festival, Germany

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).